The Austin Alt Memorial Classic was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The show was hosted by the Audubon FFA and their advisors Andy VanAernam and Brittany Elmquist. This event took place at the Audubon County Fair Grounds in the Livestock Exposition Center. Saturday’s program consisted of a sanctioned cattle show while Sunday was a sanctioned swine show. Organizers were pleased with the turnout of youth exhibitors showing 80 head of cattle and 175 pigs all competing in the breeding and market divisions. President, Rylan Hansen said “The weekend went great and it is awesome to see locals participating as well as others that drove hours to be a part of the FFA show.” Exhibitors could win a show banner (breed champion and reserve, top 5 and showmanship and $7,000 in prize money. Audubon FFA advisor, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist was satisfied with the result of the show. “I was very pleased with the turnout for our shows. With the positive response of exhibitors and spectators we look forward to offering this show again next year. The Audubon FFA appreciates the help of all of the livestock enthusiasts, sponsors, and the Audubon County Fair Board to help make this show a success.”
Assistant Advisor, Andy VanAernam said, “This is the seventh year we’ve hosted a show. We started as the Nishna Valley Showdown but four years ago we lost a great friend in Austin Alt. He is the son of Scott Alt, one of the biggest supporters of 4H, FFA, and all youth activities in Audubon county and we knew that renaming the show in his memory was the right thing to do. I didn’t even grasp at the time the importance of the name change. It has become a family reunion of sorts with all of Austin’s family in attendance annually as well as many, many friends that have made our show a yearly tradition. The Austin Alt Memorial Classic has also been an avenue for us to keep a topic that is very important to me personally out in front of people, anxiety and depression. Mental health struggles are something that touch far more people than many of us realize, but yet our society seems to shy away from wanting to discuss it. By hosting this event we have an opportunity to keep Austin’s memory alive, we have an opportunity to positively impact the lives of hundreds of youth that share interests that Austin and his family enjoy, and we have a chance to do our part to tell Austin’s story in hopes to let as many people as possible know that they are not alone in this world and that we need to normalize discussing our own battles with depression. It’s not just a livestock show, it’s an incredibly powerful weekend that positively impacts the lives of many people across our state.”
Below are the results of the shows.
Cattle Results
Top Five Market Animals
Supreme Overall: Dalton Shanks (Chi)
Reserve Overall: Avery Shalla (Maine Anjou)
3rd Overall: Ellie Neil (Crossbred)
4th Overall: Lane Elmquist, (Maine Anjou)
5th Overall: Tyson VonGlan, (Market Heifer)
Audubon County Grand Champion Market: Lane Elmquist (Maine Anjou)
Top Five Breeding Animals
Supreme Overall: Karly Spear
Reserve Overall: Cal Pryor (Charolais)
3rd Overall: Olivia Beeson (Foundation Simmental)
4th Overall: Cayden Olson (Commercial)
5th Overall: Cayden Olson (High Maine Anjou)
Audubon County Grand Champion Breeding: Clayton VanAernam (High Simmental)
Swine Results
Champion Market Hog: Mikaela Downing (Dark Cross)
Reserve Market Hog: Tommy Janssen (Dark Cross)
3rd Overall Market Hog: Sydney Hansen (Poland)
4th Overall Market Hog: Presley Butler (Berkshire)
5th Overall Market Hog: Greyson Schmaling (Landrace)
Audubon County Grand Champion Market Hog: Leyton Elmquist (Duroc)
Champion Breeding Gilt: Will Slagle (Light Cross)
Reserve Breeding Gilt: Mikaela Downing (Light Cross)
3rd Overall Breeding Gilt: Anna Slagle (Dark Cross)
4th Overall Breeding Gilt: Presley Butler (Dark Cross)
5th Overall Breeding Gilt: Braxton Brown (Poland)
Audubon County Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Clayton VanAernam (Dark Cross)
Austin Alt Memorial Classic Sponsors: AMVC, The Bakery, Downing Show Stock, VanAernam Simmental, Justin Chestnut Family, Horseshoe Acres, MyWay Designs, O’Reilly Auto (Atlantic, IA), TS Sales (Tom Shiflett), Audubon County Fairboard, Will Farms (Cody and Amanda), Liz Brittain, Audubon Family Chiropractic, Michael and Jennifer Bauer, Elmquist Farms, Gleason Farms, Audubon State Bank, Jo’s Corner Clip, Tessman Express, Audubon FFA and the numerous supporters of raffle tickets in support of the show.