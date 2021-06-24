Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.