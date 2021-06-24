ELK HORN - The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton school board approved the hiring of new teaching staff for next school year, despite a statewide shortage of teachers.
Superintendent Trevor Miller said Exira-EHK, like other districts around the state, was seeing a shortage of applications for teaching jobs.
“There are just not a lot of applicants in rural Iowa,” he said, adding districts were struggling to find qualified candidates. “It’s become a real concern.”
For the coming school year, Miller said, “We have all our positions filled,” but noted they had averaged only four or five applicants.
The new teachers are Emma Bireline, high school English; Heather Sprague, 1/2 time Title 1 teacher and Drew Buckholdt, assistant baseball coach.
The board also approved Driver’s Education Contracts for Paul McKay, Jeremy Blake, Dick Casady, and Casey Pelzer, along with a Transportation Director Sharing Agreement with the Harlan Community School District.
There was one resignation, Dan Spooner, who served as technology support and digital learning.
Miller said the district had posted a technology coordinator position after Spooner's resignation, but didn't get any applicants. Instead the board approved going with Lightbox Systems out of Harlan for technology services.
“They will be in the district three days a week,” he said, adding that having someone in the district three days a week is about what they had previously, and will be good to help support teachers and staff.