Monday, May 10
Prairie Rose State Park's first kayaking event 6:30-7:30 p.m. with 15 kayaks, paddles and life jackets available to use. All levels of experience welcome. Meet on the east side of County Road M47. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Wednesday, May 12
Enter the 2021 Tivoli Fest LEGO contest. The Tivoli theme this year is “Tivoli Lite”. Entries may be brought to the library May 19-May 27. They will be on display at the Library from 12-3 on May 29 during Tivoli Fest * Entries can be made using LEGOs at the library or at home in 2 categories – freestyle or kit. *A person can have 1 entry in each class. *Teams of no more than 2 can enter. *The contest is open to all ages *Prizes will be awarded to winners in a variety of areas.
Saturday, May 15
Shelby’s Craft & Vendor Market at Cardinal Lofts in Shelby from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Booths will be located in the gymnasium south of the old school.
Marne Mason’s Fundraiser will be held on 8-11 a.m., drive-thru at the Masonic Lodge for a free will donation. They will be serving homemade Mississippi biscuits, sausage and gravy.
Saturday, May 22
Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up 2021 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. check in and staging begins at 7 a.m. at Waspy's Truck Stop - all types of vehicles welcome, tractors, motorcycles, cars, pick ups, trucks and semis! Show and Shine event, no judging, free, bring a lawn chair and enjoy. Call Dave 712-789-0155 or Russell 402-680-6121
Audubon Fire & Rescue Association Golf Fundraiser will be held at Audubon Golf & Country Club. 18 holes of golf, four person golf team consisting of 1 person individual stroke play. Each 4 person team will have one team member play a red ball for individual stroke play while the other 3 members play best shot. The red ball will alternate to a different team member each hole. Cash flights and more details will be presented on an event card prior to check in that day. Sponsor ship levels available. A silent auction will be held and are taking donations for the silent auction as well. Send in registration forms to audubonfra@gmail.com
Thursday, May 27
Friday, May 29
Tivoli-Fest Lite - watch for more information coming up.
Thursday, June 3
Audubon Farmers Market every Thursday, June 3 through October, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the John James Audubon Square (Park), no fee to set up, Contact Cathy Lange with questions 712-304-0628
Music in the Park every Thursday in June and July at 7 p.m. at the John James Audubon Square (Park)
Friday, June 4
Audubon County Hospital Foundation’s 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser will be held at the Audubon Golf & Country Club. Check in at 8 a.m, shotgun start at 9 a.m. 18 hole, 4 person best shot, pin prizes, poker chip putt challenge. Registration due by May 1st. For more information or questions contact Susan Greving: grevings@acmhhosp.org or 712-563-5295.
Thursday, June 10
Friday, June 11
Friendship Home Golf Fundraiser will be held on Friday, June 11th at Audubon Golf & Country Club. Registration due by May 21st. Check in at 9 am, shotgun start at 10 am. Any questions contact Amy Madsen: 712-563-2651.
Saturday, June 12
Art in the Park and Food Truck Battle in Audubon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, artists, crafts, wine garden and more.
Thursday, June 17
Audubon's Farmers Market will be held every Thursday through October from 4:30-6:30 pm at John James Audubon Square. No fee, just show up a little early for set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.
Music in the Park will be held every Thursday in June & July, weather pending at 7 pm. a John James Audubon Square.
Thursday, June 24
