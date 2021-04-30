PELLA — Kamryn Waymire of Elk Horn, is one of 62 Central College students who will perform in the A Cappella Choir concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family stage.
Central College of Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service.
For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.