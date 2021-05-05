Uptick in SCAMS

As if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been bad enough, it seems an uptick in fraud schemes is making a bad situation even worse for a lot of people…even in small town Audubon. Since the pandemic began over a year ago, Audubon State Bank has seen an increase in familiar scams, such as:
Debit Card fraud;
Romance scams;
Overpayment or Altered/Fictitious Check fraud;
Money Mule scams;
Grandparent scams;
Computer Takeover scams; and
Mystery Shopper scams.
In addition to these well-known types of fraud, community banks have also been on the lookout for COVID-related scams, which include: Unemployment Insurance fraud; ACH fraud; Twitter (Bitcoin) fraud; Medical/PPE Equipment fraud; Imposter scams; COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine and Treatment fraud; Charity scams; IRS and Government Check scams; FDIC and Banking scams; and EIP Check fraud.
In an effort to obtain personal identifying information (PII), bank account information and your money, scammers will use different tactics to prey on unsuspecting victims. They may use phone calls, emails, social media posts or text messages to scare you into clearing up an ‘urgent’ matter with regard to your account. And since our trusting nature and emotions tend to make it difficult for you to think clearly, scammers will also use fear, excitement and curiosity to make you react emotionally and with urgency. When these situations arise, step back and take a deep breath before reacting. Think before you click. Think before you act.
Fighting crime is a group effort, so Audubon State Bank and local law enforcement want you to know what to look for and how to protect yourself from these types of scams. Below are just a few tips:
DO…be suspicious if you receive a check and are asked to send a portion of it back to the company;
DO…be wary of lotteries or ‘free’ trials that ask for your bank account information;
DO…verify the authenticity of a cashier’s check before depositing it;
DO…use contact information on a bank’s website when verifying a check or the issuer;
DO…toss offers that ask you to pay for a prize; and
DO…check credit card and bank statements regularly for unusual or fraudulent activity.
DON’T…trust the appearance of checks or money orders. Scammers can make them look legitimate and official;
DON’T…deposit checks or money orders from strangers or companies you do not have a relationship with;
DON’T…send money, gift cards or money orders to unknown companies, strangers or someone you just met;
DON’T…give your personal information or bank account number to someone who calls you;
DON’T…click on links within an email to verify your bank account information; and
DON’T…accept a check that includes an overpayment.
If you have any questions about potential scams or feel you have been scammed, please contact Audubon State Bank at (712) 563.2644 or your financial institution, and notify local law enforcement immediately. Also, by reporting scams to the Federal Trade Commission athttps://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts, you can help in the on-going fight against fraud.