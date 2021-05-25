Iowa’s Auditor of State, Rob Sand has announced there will be an outdoor Townhall Meeting in Audubon County as part of his 99 county tour for 2021. This Friday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at the Albert the Bull Park. The event is open to the public. Auditor Rob Sand will be talking about what the Iowa Auditor’s office has worked on over the past year and a half and will be available to answer questions about those audits.
