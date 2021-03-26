Beer-First place label (not pictured) went to Maria DeAngelis of Des Moines. DeAngelis’ design took first place in the contest. She received a $500 VISA gift card for winning the beer label contest. In addition, each first-place winner also received a complimentary celebration dinner for themselves and one guest at Court Avenue Brewing Co. in Des Moines.
Beer-Second place label went to Clint Hansen of Urbandale (formerly of Audubon) received a $200 VISA gift card for designing the craft beer label pictured at left that took second place in the annual contest.
Beer—Third place label (not pictured) went to Stacie Behrens of Ankeny took third place in the DMACC ciLive craft beer label design contest sponsored by DMACC and the Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company. Behrens receives a $100 VISA gift for placing third.