ST. GEORGE, UT — In a display of academic achievement, 32 percent of full-time Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2020 semester.
Specifically, 1,054 students were highlighted on the President’s List, and 1,324 on the Dean’s List. Overall, 2,378 students were included on the university’s honor roll, which showcases the students’ strong committment to their academic pursuits. Inclusion on the honor roll requires all students to complete a minimum of 15 credits, with the President’s List awardees achieving a GPA of 3.9 or higher and students on the Dean’s List obtaining a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.
The following were among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester:
•Tanner McLaws of Manning
