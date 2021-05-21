CASS COUNTY – Replacement of a bridge on Olive Street, a mile south of the interstate, will start on May 24, and it could be closed until a week after Labor Day.
The bridge is located between Boston Road and Chicago Road, and involves replacing the existing 56 foot long by 24 foot wide bridge with a 110 foot long by 30 foot wide bridge. A detour around the bridge will include I-80, Highway 6 and Highway 71.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, the contractor has until a week after Labor Day to finish the project, so he’s advising that’s when it will be reopened.
He said the project, which is being completed by A.M. Corhon & Son, Inc., will cost $664,562.32, and will be paid with federal funds.
Board Member Steve Green wondered if anyone at Elite Octane had been contacted about the project since trucks heading there would have to find a different route, and Wolken said they were, along with ADM Grain officials, since the cooperative was located on Olive Street.
Veterans Affairs Executive Director Mitch Holmes reported that Kenny Harrison will be leaving the Veteran Affairs Commission at the end of June, so there will be a spot to fill on that board.