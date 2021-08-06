Think with me for a minute about commercials, ads. We are bombarded with them. They pop up on your phone. You must endure them if you choose “free” streaming of your music or movies. They are on the radio, billboards, magazines, pretty much everywhere. What is the goal of advertisers? Of course, it is to sell a product. But often, their first goal is to instill dissatisfaction in you. In one way or another the ad pitches the question: “Not getting what you want out of life? We have the solution.” Advertisers seek to conjure up dissatisfaction within us and then offer a solution for our satisfaction.
The problem with this enticement? It creates a revolving door of dissatisfaction. It tricks us into believing and behaving as if satisfying our personal desires is the goal of life. A desire and effort to get what you want out of life — from your government, family, job, your church assumes two things. 1) What you want is good for you. 2) If you get what you want you will be satisfied and done wanting.
Two questions help us see the danger of these assumptions. 1) How do you know what is good for you? 2) Has a focus on, “getting what you want,” ever led to any real satisfaction in life?
Some people give up on God because prayers go seemingly unanswered. What was wanted, what was prayed for, didn’t materialize. Have you asked God to relieve some affliction or to make a dream come true? Can you be 100% certain the relief or the dream was in your best interest?
Be 100% certain of this: God’s, “No,” comes because God loves you. He truly does know what is best for you. We need to ask God to help us know and do His will. If we don’t ask God to show us what’s best, then our prayers for help are just a desire for God to help us get what we want, to come through for us just like the advertisers. I think of it like this. My own children often did not know what was best for them. My “no,” was because I loved them and from my vantage point I knew what was best for them.
People daydream about being a child again……. “I wouldn’t have to make so many decisions.” It really is a curse, having to always decide what is or is not in our own best interest. The good news is; Jesus set us free from all curses when he became accursed for us on the cross. And, becoming a child again is possible. “To all who welcomed him (Jesus), who believe in his name, He gave them power to become God’s Children,” (John 1:12). And God’s children are then blessed to let God decide what’s best for them – blessed with less fretting, less stress, more child-like freedom.
Get out of the revolving door of dissatisfaction and into our Father’s fixed Word. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight,” (Proverbs 3:5-6). Only then will you discover, Father knows best.