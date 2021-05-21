Audubon High School High School art students attended the WIC Art Show earlier in the month, in Missouri Valley. Here are the results:
Outstanding Work:
Sheridan Meese — Stained Glass
Anna Campbell — Graphite
Sienna Albertsen — Mosaic
Anna Campbell — Wheel Thrown Clay
Alisha Petersen — Scratchboard
Anna Campbell — Mixed Media Collage
Victoria Asmus — Paper Quilling
Abigail Zaiger — Ink
Anna Campbell — Collage
Elly Schultes — Coil Pot
Honorable Mention:
Jaci Christensen — Slab Pot
Elizabeth Zaiger — Stained Glass
Sienna Albertsen — Scratchboard
Alisha Petersen — Acrylic
Matthew Beisswenger — Mosaic
Kylee Hartl — Fused Glass
Mattie Nielsen — Coil Pot
Jaci Christensen — Charcoal
Sienna Albertsen — Ink
Kya Petersen — Charcoal
Anna Campbell — Acrylic
Chloe Andersen — Oil
Teacher’s Choice:
Abigail Zaiger — Charcoal
Jordan Porsch — Graphite
Kya Peterson — Slab Pot
Aleah Hermansen — Charcoal