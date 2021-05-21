Audubon High School High School art students attended the WIC Art Show earlier in the month, in Missouri Valley. Here are the results:

Outstanding Work:

Sheridan Meese — Stained Glass

Anna Campbell — Graphite

Sienna Albertsen — Mosaic

Anna Campbell — Wheel Thrown Clay

Alisha Petersen — Scratchboard

Anna Campbell — Mixed Media Collage

Victoria Asmus — Paper Quilling

Abigail Zaiger — Ink

Anna Campbell — Collage

Elly Schultes — Coil Pot

Honorable Mention:

Jaci Christensen — Slab Pot

Elizabeth Zaiger — Stained Glass

Sienna Albertsen — Scratchboard

Alisha Petersen — Acrylic

Matthew Beisswenger — Mosaic

Kylee Hartl — Fused Glass

Mattie Nielsen — Coil Pot

Jaci Christensen — Charcoal

Sienna Albertsen — Ink

Kya Petersen — Charcoal

Anna Campbell — Acrylic

Chloe Andersen — Oil

Teacher’s Choice:

Abigail Zaiger — Charcoal

Jordan Porsch — Graphite

Kya Peterson — Slab Pot

Aleah Hermansen — Charcoal

