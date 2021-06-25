Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.