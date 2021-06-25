Come out to the Museum of Danish America this Saturday, June 26 from 5-10 p.m. Central for our annual celebration of Sankt Hans Aften (St. John’s Eve).
The Virtual Presentation will be shown at www.danishmuseum.org/midsummer
Guests are invited to enjoy a free-will donation hot dog meal beginning at 5 p.m. until all 100 hot dogs are gone! The museum will remain open with free admission through 7 p.m. Please feel welcome to bring games, seating, and beverages.
New this year: bring something to burn! (Natural materials only, please)
“The solstice tradition (minus the fireworks) originated centuries ago in Denmark, where folks lit bonfires to repel witches and other evil spirits, sending them off to a mountain in northern Germany. Modern Danes view the ritual with mixed emotions, considering Europe’s history of religious persecution, but many still burn stuff they want to forget from the previous year. Students often torch their final exams.
Visitors can do that in Elk Horn, too, via a designated path leading to the museum’s bonfire. Masks, work-from-home sweatpants, takeout cartons—they can all go up in smoke,” said Michael Morain, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.