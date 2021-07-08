Friday, July 9

2021 Figure 8 Races, Audubon County Fairgrounds, races at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for those ages 6 and up. Pit admission is for ages 13 and older, no exceptions. Pit pass $25, Drivers $40, second car $5.

Casey Fun Days, events on Friday and Saturday, food, activities, entertainment

Saturday, July 10

Lake Anita State Park Movie, “Up.” Movies start at dusk

Wednesday, July 14

Audubon County Fair begins - it runs July 14-18, complete list of schedule: https://auduboncountyfair.wixsite.com/audubon-county-fair

Shelby County Fair begins - it runs July 14-18, see shelbycountyiowafair.org for more information

Thursday, July 15

Audubon’s Farmers Market will be held every Thursday through October from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at John James Audubon Square. No fee, just show up a little early for set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.

Fair week - there will be no Music in the Park this week.

Friday, July 16

Thursday, July 22

Music in the Park will be held every Thursday in June & July, weather pending at 7 p.m. a John James Audubon Square. Performing: Polka Police

