Friday, July 9
2021 Figure 8 Races, Audubon County Fairgrounds, races at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for those ages 6 and up. Pit admission is for ages 13 and older, no exceptions. Pit pass $25, Drivers $40, second car $5.
Casey Fun Days, events on Friday and Saturday, food, activities, entertainment
Saturday, July 10
Lake Anita State Park Movie, “Up.” Movies start at dusk
Wednesday, July 14
Audubon County Fair begins - it runs July 14-18, complete list of schedule: https://auduboncountyfair.wixsite.com/audubon-county-fair
Shelby County Fair begins - it runs July 14-18, see shelbycountyiowafair.org for more information
Thursday, July 15
Audubon’s Farmers Market will be held every Thursday through October from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at John James Audubon Square. No fee, just show up a little early for set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.
Fair week - there will be no Music in the Park this week.
Friday, July 16
Thursday, July 22
Music in the Park will be held every Thursday in June & July, weather pending at 7 p.m. a John James Audubon Square. Performing: Polka Police