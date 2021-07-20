AMES - The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences dean's list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021. The following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean's list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University:
Emily Greving of Elk Horn
Cora McAlister of Coon Rapids
Taylor Pevestorf of Coon Rapids
Matracea Wagner of Audubon
About the College of Human Sciences
Students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, well-being, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people's lives.
The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments, including apparel, events, and hospitality management; food science and human nutrition; human development and family studies; and kinesiology and health. In partnership with Human Sciences Extension and Outreach, these units provide outreach to improve the daily lives of Iowans and others around the world.
