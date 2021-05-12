PELLA - 52 Central College students were inducted into the college's chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success.
Those from your area are:
Amy Burns of Audubon
Lila Sebetka of Audubon
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.