Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many events, it could not stop P.E.O. Chapter BJ from proudly making a difference in women’s lives through International and State projects that provide assistance for pursuing higher education. Since March 1 of 2020 Chapter BJ has facilitated 12 P.E.O. awards totaling $51,150.00. All awardees are former or current residents of Audubon, Exira, Hamlin, or Ross.
Two grants were awarded through the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education which provides need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families. Four low-interest loans were awarded through the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund which lends money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education. Six awards were made from the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund. This project provides for the health, education, welfare, maintenance and support of men, women and children who are legal residents of Iowa and who show a financial need.
P.E.O. is a Sisterhood of nearly a half-million members in the U.S. and Canada dedicated to supporting women seeking higher education including international graduate students and students pursuing doctoral-level degrees. The application process for any of the projects begins with a local P.E.O. chapter knowing of a person or family who needs financial assistance. If you are interested in learning more about any of the P.E.O. philanthropies please contact Margee Shaffer, BJ President, 712-563-4443, or any Chapter BJ member.