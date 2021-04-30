To help celebrate National Ag Week, the Audubon County Farm Bureau donated $200 each to Caring and Sharing and New Opportunities in Audubon and the Exira Christian Church to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time. The ACFB board of directors takes pride in providing safe and healthy food to members of our community. The board of directors can see the need in the community for these donations.

