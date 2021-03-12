Exira Masonic Lodge #342 will be hosting their Scholarship Breakfast Sunday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This all-you-can-eat free-will donation breakfast will include two types of scrambled eggs (regular and western), bacon, french toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Hall. Proceeds will go towards the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2021 scholarships for graduating seniors.

