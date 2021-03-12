Exira Masonic Lodge #342 will be hosting their Scholarship Breakfast Sunday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This all-you-can-eat free-will donation breakfast will include two types of scrambled eggs (regular and western), bacon, french toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Hall. Proceeds will go towards the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2021 scholarships for graduating seniors.
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 38°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 38°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:35:48 AM
- Sunset: 06:23:05 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:35:48 AM
Sunset: 06:23:05 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: E @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:34:07 AM
Sunset: 06:24:13 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 07:25:21 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: E @ 27mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Rain...mixing with snow late. Windy at times early. Low around 30F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:30:44 AM
Sunset: 07:26:29 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: E @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:29:02 AM
Sunset: 07:27:37 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:27:20 AM
Sunset: 07:28:44 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NE @ 16mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:25:38 AM
Sunset: 07:29:51 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
