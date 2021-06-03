SOUTHWEST IOWA - Area farmers markets will be opening this week around southwest Iowa. Audubon's Farmer's Market is Thursday night, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the city park. There is no fee to participate, just show up a little early to set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.
Want a little entertainment with your vegetables? Thursday nights through July Music in the Park will be offering a variety of performers, with the performances starting at 7 p.m. This is the line up: June 3 is Todd Partridge. June 10 – Studio 728, June 17 – Dustin Band, June 24 – Darla & Dave, July 1 – Brad Morgan, July 8 – Chad Elliott, July 15 – Fair week (no music), July 29 – Girl’s Next Door (Jo Beane). This is presented by Audubon Public Library.
Other area farmer's markets:
Atlantic's Farmers Market is every Saturday through August at the Farm Bureau parking lot 1501 East 7th Street, in Atlantic from 9 a.m. to noon, see Facebook Atlantic Farmers Market.
Anita Farmers Market are on Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bandshell Park on Main street through Aug. 31. For more information, contact Donna Brahms at 402-677-2460.
Greenfield Farmer’s Market will be Thursdays through Sept. 30 at the Greenfield City Park from 4-6:30 p.m., rain or shine.
Lewis Farmers Market are on Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 3HO formerly the Lewis Elementary, 201 1st St. in Lewis through September. See Facebook: Hilltop Creations for more information.
Produce in the Park on Thursdays in City Park in Atlantic from June 3 through Sept. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. offering a variety of produce, baked goods, craft items, music and food - those attending are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs and wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible. See produceinthepark.com or Facebook at ProduceInThePark.