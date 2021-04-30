Sunday, April 25
Exira Masons Spring Breakfast, Brayton Town Hall 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., All you-can-eat, Free will donation
Monday, May 31
Exira Lions Memorial Day Breakfast, serving 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee for a free will offering at the Exira Lions Community Center
Friday, June 4
Audubon County Hospital Foundation’s 23rd annual Golf Fundraiser, at Audubon Golf and Country Club. Check in at 8 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 4 person best shot; pin prizes, poker chip putt challenge. Registration by May 1. Contact Susan Greving: grevings@acmhhosp.org or 712-563-5295.
Friday, June 11
Friendship Home Golf Fundraiser will be held on Friday, June 11 at Audubon Golf & Country Club. Registration due by May 21. Check in at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m. Any questions contact Amy Madsen: 712-563-2651.
Saturday, June 12
Art in the Park and Food Truck Battle in Audubon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, artists, crafts, wine garden and more.
Friday, June 14
Friendship Home’s first golf tournament - 9 a.m. Check-in; 10 a.m. Tee Off; $200/Team; 18 Hole 4-Person Best Shot
Audubon County Figure 8 Races sponsored by Audubon County Fair Board, Audubon County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 17
Mr. Stinky Feet by Jim Cosgrove, sponsored by Audubon Public Library, held at the Memorial Building at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
VFW Meeting at the Memorial Building, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Firehouse Flames serving supper for Music in the Park at the John James Audubon Park at 6 p.m.