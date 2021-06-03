U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times during the month of June. Local stops include: Adair County – Monday, June 7 from 2 – 3 p.m. at Farmers Merchant State Bank in Orient; Adams County – Thursday, June 10 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Corning Public Library in Corning; Audubon County – Tuesday, June 15 from 10-11 a.m. at the Audubon Public Library in Audubon; Cass County – Tuesday, June 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Public Library meeting room B in Atlantic; Guthrie County – Wednesday, June 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the Guthrie County Courthouse Public Meeting Room in Guthrie Center; Montgomery County – Tuesday, June 8 from 1-20 p.m. at the Red Oak Chamber in Red Oak; Shelby County – Thursday, June 15 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Harlan Chamber of Commerce in Harlan.

