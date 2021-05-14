ELK HORN — Students from Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton High School will be making the walk in their caps and gowns on Sunday, May 16, as they graduate.
The seniors have already been to Awards Night at the Exira-EHK multipurpose room on Tuesday, May 11, had their Baccalaureate at the Exira Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 12 and will hold their commencement at 2 p.m. in the Exira-EHK West Gym on Sunday.
The senior class motto is “Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of, unless you try.” — Sheryl Sandberg
The senior class colors are black, white and maroon, and the senior class flowers are black carnations and white roses.
The graduating class includes: Alexa Carrie Andersen, Hunter Matthew Andersen, Brent Jay Asberry, Jayda Jensen Bowlin, Leo James Caniglia, Madison Grace Carey, Wyatt Leonard Fahn, Imagen Marie Gessert, Tatum Rayne Grubbs, Madison Fayelene Larsen, Brooklin Jade Marxen, Mia Lynn Muller, Camryn Linn Paulsen, Blake Connor Petersen, Tyler Gene Petersen, Christian Jacob Poldberg, Makaela Marie Riley, Brock Elias Schlueter, Claire Marie Schlueter, Reid August Schlueter, Jason Reed Schulz, Tyson Reid Smith, Jamie Lynn Stewart, Zoe Marie Rose Williamson and William Walsh Yoder, II.