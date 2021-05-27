ELK HORN — It’s back, and it starts today.
Tivoli Fest 2021, dubbed Tivoli Fest Lite, takes place tonight, Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29. Looking for something to do this long weekend: Here’s a good start. The Elk Horn Fire Station will have the Tivoli Fest Kick Off, with the Iowa Craft Beer Tent from 3-10 p.m.
Tivoli Coronation will be at 7 p.m., and the Third Wish Band will play from 8-11 p.m. Danish Hot Dogs will be for sale by the Tivoli Fest Committee, from 6 p.m. while supplies last.
The Museum of Danish America will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission, and behind the scenes tours of the artifact storage area at 3 p.m.
In Kimballton, the West Side New Century Gallery will have a new exhibit, the Gallery of Artisans, along with a wine tasting with Danish Countryside Vines and Wines will be from 4-9 p.m.
On Saturday things continue with the Danish Windmill open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Opening Ceremonies will be at 8 a.m. at the Danish Windmill, with the help of the Color Guard, the Tivoli King and Queen, Mayor Stan Jens and Tivoli Committee Chairperson, Dustin Petersen.
The M & M Fun Run, a 5K from Mill to Mermaid, will start at 8:15 a.m. with registration at the parking lot of the windmill from 7:30-8 a.m.
The Viking Encampment will be on the Viking grounds at the VikingHjem, a typical structure used throughout Scandinavia and northern Europe during the Dark Ages to the Middle Ages. Learn more about life in a Viking Smithy in 900 A.D.
The Mill Entertainment Stage will have folk dancing, music and more. Bring a lawn chair and watch Danish Villages Folk Dancers at noon; Omaha’s Scandinavian Folk Dancers at 1 p.m.; Ginny Blood, Danish Violin Musicce at the H.C. Andersen statue at 2 p.m.; H.C. Andersen story tales by Gavin King also at the H.C. Andersen statue, at 3 p.m.; Viking enactment and rope making will be at the Viking area at 3 p.m. and the Omaha Scandinavian Folk Dancers at 4 p.m.
The Museum of Danish America will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free to the public, including several exhibits, behind the scenes tours at 1 and 3 p.m.; Violin music by Ginny Blood at noon and Gavin King as Hans Christian Andersen at 2 p.m.
Bedstemor’s House on College Street will be open with admission free, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Genealogy Center on Main Street will also have free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with local history as a featured exhibit. Ginny Blood will also be playing violin outside the center at 10 a.m.
Don’t miss the Stroget — a Danish Walking Street — or open air street market. It will be on Broadway Street, south of the Egg Krate, and will offer vendors from far and near. It will be open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Food vendors will be open at 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Most other shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but their hours may vary.
A Show and Shine will be held in the Elk Horn Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshals are medical officials, nurses and EMTS plus Fire and Rescue volunteers from the local community that helped through the pandemic. There will also be floats, vintage cars, tractors, fire trucks, horses, Tivoli Royalty and more.
The Elk Horn Fire Station will offer aebleskiver and medisterpolse from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Iowa Craft Beer Tent will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Folk music by Dwight Lamb, Bill Petersen and Tom Carlson will be after the parade, at noon and at 4 p.m. A master griller’s BBQ will be held in the afternoon and evening, and two bands will play in the evening as well.
the L&N Band will play 6-8 p.m. and the Hired Guns Band will play from 9 p.m. to midnight, for a free will donation at the gate.
At the Elk Horn Town Hall you will be able to get Danish open faced sandwiches from noon until 4 p.m., and photos of past Tivoli royalty will be on display.
The Elk Horn Library will offer children’s activities from noon until 3 p.m., don’t forget to check out the LEGO contest exhibit.
The New Century Art Guild and Canteen and Gallery will offer a new art exhibit. Located across from the fire station, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. See Pottery with Leasa Brouillard at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.; Macrame with Alexis Petersen at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., Leather with Alise Meyers at 2:30 p.m. and Basketry with Hope Chipman at 4:30 p.m.
The Tivoli Fire Works Spectacular, by Waymire Brothers Fireworks, will be held after dark.
And don’t forget to visit the Little Mermaid and the story sculptures and Freedom Rock in Kimballton.
All attending are encouraged to practice good hygiene, masks will be required at some locations.