AUDUBON —The annual Audubon Fire and Rescue Association Pancake Feed and Open House, the organization’s main fundraiser had a good turnout this year, according to Association President Dave Witt, in fact it was “Fantastic.” The event was held Sunday morning and while last year’s event was only a drive through due to COVID concerns, this year’s breakfast offered dine in, drive through and even some deliveries.
Association members were very thankful for the support the community. “We would like to thank everyone that attended this year’s breakfast. We are truly blessed to have such great community support!” officials said on their Facebook page.
Over 750 meals were served.
Witt said there were about 150 drive through meals, and most of the rest were dine in, this year under a tent outside of the station. “Everyone seemed happy,” Witt said, adding “Our goal was to have people eat outside, so they could see how confined it was (in the station),” and to show how much equipment they had — some that doesn’t fit into the building.
“Hopefully people got an idea of why we’re looking at getting a bigger buildling,” he said.