DES MOINES- State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans of the July 31 deadline for eligible families to register for the 2021 College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway. “Not only will one family in Southwest Iowa receive a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution, but their child care provider will win a $200 gift card to purchase education tools and resources,” said Fitzgerald. “Families and child care providers work together to set children up for success. I’m happy to provide additional support and give a boost to their education savings.” Once a child care provider has signed up to participate in the giveaway, their families can visit Iowa529Contest.com to enter. Child care providers have until the last day of the giveaway to register.
- College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. Funds in a College Savings Iowa account can be used to pay for qualified expenses like tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more at any accredited program around the country and abroad.Eligible education institutions include colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, apprenticeship programs and more.
- “Much like the partnership between a family and their child care provider, family members can work together to save for the same student,” added Fitzgerald. “Then, each family member can enjoy the tax benefits.” If a College Savings Iowa participant is an Iowa taxpayer, they can deduct up to $3,474 per beneficiary account from their 2021 state income taxes.
To learn more about College Savings Iowa, call (888) 672-9116 or visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Connect with the plan on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current events and plan updates.