KIMBALLTON — As of Thursday morning, Kimballton remains in a brown out situation, which started on according to Mike Shores, Kimballton councilman.
The Museum of Danish America is offering free admission for Kimballton residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Friday, Aug. 27) due to the power outages, officials there said, "so there is no charge for anyone with a Kimballton address."
Not all residents are effected, and an issue with the transformer at the substation is being repaired.
"The city is working as hard as possible to alleviate the problem and get full power back," Shores said in a release, adding, at this point the duration of the outages was unknown.
A cooling station opened Tuesday and will be open again today from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall, 207 North Main for residents needing a place to cool off.
Shores said as more information is known, it will be passed on.
Power outages were first reported on Tuesday, leaving residents to deal with high temperatures. A heat advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday with heat values as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.
Phil Mennenoh of Audubon County Emergency Management reported the city was having brown outs but didn't know the cause, late Tuesday afternoon.