AUDUBON CHURCH OF CHRIST — Heath Hansen, Pastor; Regular services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Online devotional every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. through Facebook Live.
BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, Exira — Alan Seehusen, Pastor; Worship Services 10:15 a.m. Fellowship prior; No Sunday School in the summer. Worship also on BethanyFreeChurch.com
BETHANY LUTHERAN — IMMANUEL LUTHERAN — Worship is every other week at each church. 9 a.m.
BRAYTON EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN — Services Sunday 10:45 a.m.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN — Philip Beisswenger Pastor; Sunday, 9 a.m. Worship Services
ELK HORN LUTHERAN — Keith Menter Pastor; Worship Services Sundays 9:30 a.m. (masks and social distancing suggested)
EXIRA CHRISTIAN (Disciples of Christ) — Glen Meyers, Pastor; weekly worship services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday School: 8:45 a.m.
EXIRA LUTHERAN — Sundays at 9 a.m. Please wear face masks.
FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH — Pastor Marshall. Sunday Morning Worship — 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Fellowship with Coffee and Carbs — 9:30 a.m. Faith Community Church is a non-denominational fellowship of Believers. Additional meeting times will be added when available. Wednesday Bible Study and Prayer Service at 6 p.m. See www.facebook.com/faithcommunitychurchaudubon for our online friends.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BRAYTON — Joshua Farrell, Pastor; Sunday 10:30 a.m. Worship Service; Wednesdays 7 p.m. Prayer Meeting.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN — Philip Beisswenger Pastor; Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Worship Services
FIRST UNITED METHODIST — Rev. Kathy Kluis, Pastor; Worship service 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings.
GRAY UNITED METHODIST — Pastor Mike Fillmore, 9 a.m. Worship Service
HARVEST FAMILY CHURCH — Curtis Wolfe, Pastor; To be announced.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC — Fr. David Nkrumah; Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN — Sam Jacobs; Services and other activities suspended until further notice.
OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN — Dan Beattie, Pastor; Sunday morning worship 9 a.m. High School Youth Group meets Sunday 7 p.m. Men’s Bible Study Wednesday 7 a.m. Check out Facebook page.
ROSS CALVARY UNITED METHODIST — Mike Fillmore, Pastor. Worship in Sanctuary, 10:45 a.m.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN — Mike Bodkins, Pastor; Worship Service Sundays at 8 a.m.
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC — Fr. David Nkrumah; Saturday Mass 5 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Notice: With things changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, if there are changes or additions to your church schedule, please call or email us (712-563-2741 or auduboncountynews@gmail.com)