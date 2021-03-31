Danish Windmill Awarded Iowa Arts Council Grant

ELK HORN — Danish Windmill officials are pleased to announce that the windmill has received an Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program Grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program Grant funds support recovery of expenses, such as payroll, utilities and PPE as well as goods and services that were needed to transition and ensure a safe reopening.
The Windmill’s manager, Lisa Steen Riggs stated, “We are so grateful for receiving $15,600 from the Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program Grant. As a small non-profit cultural heritage museum in rural Iowa the value of receiving these public funds cannot be understated. We managed through the challenges and although visitor attendance was down almost forty percent from the previous year, we still were able to welcome almost 30,000 visitors originating from all fifty states and twenty-one different countries.”
Funding for Iowa Arts & Culture Recovery Program Grant is made possible by Governor Kim Reynolds allocating $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for the purpose of providing economic relief to Iowa’s arts and culture industry. The funding is administered by the Iowa Arts Council, on behalf of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, through the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund.
To learn more about the Danish Windmill and how you can support the organization and about the projects, visit danishwindmill.com or contact the Danish Windmill at 712.764.7472.