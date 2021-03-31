Danish Windmill Awarded Iowa Arts Council Grant

Weather Alert

...Brisk Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Again Today... It will be breezy again today with northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts from 25 to 40 mph. It will be cooler, but these winds will still combine with drying grasses and low humidities, as low as 22 to 32 percent by afternoon, to produce another day of elevated fire danger. The stronger wind gusts may blow around unsecured objects and affect high profile vehicles. Also, conditions will be favorable for fires to develop and spread quickly, so avoid outdoor burning.