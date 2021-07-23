ATLANTIC – The CAM high school student angler Owen Hoover of Anita, scored the victory in the Powerade High School Bank Series at the Cappel ACE Hardware SWIFT bass tournament at Mormon Trail Lake on Sunday with his bag of three fish totaling 38.5 inches. Second was Cooper Jipsen from Atlantic, his three fish measured 35.75 inches and rounding out the top 5 were Logan Eilts from Atlantic in third with 20 inches, Teagan Steinhuehler from Harlan with 13 inches was fourth and in fifth was Colton Rudy of Atlantic with 12 inches.
Jake Wailes of Wiota, caught a 3-bag limit measuring 40.75 inches to win the Fairlife Yup Junior Bank Series. Second place went to Colin Rudy of Atlantic, with 37.5 inches and rounding out the top 5 were Grayson Molgaard in third with 33.5 inches, Brenty Hoover of Anita fourth, 21.25 inches and in fifth place Colton Kruger of Carson, 19.5 inches. Kruger also earned the AM Cohron & Sons Big Fish of the tournament with his 19.5” bass.
Twenty-eight high school and junior SWIFT Anglers competed at the second bank tournament of the season. All combined the student anglers caught 30 fish with a total length of 363.25 inches which is a 12.10 average length fish. All fish were safely returned to the lake.
Powerade High School Individual Bank Series
1st — Owen Hoover, Anita - 3 bass, 38.5 inches
2nd - Cooper Jipsen, Atlantic- 3 bass, 35.75 inches
3rd - Logan Eilts, Wiota - 2 bass, 35.75 inches
4th- Tegan Steinkuehler, Harlan - 1 bass, 13.00 inches
5th- Colton Rudy, Atlantic - 1 bass, 12.00 inches
6th– Tytan Frohlich, Harlan - 1 bass, 11.5 inches
7th- Jake Oathoudt, Coring - 1 bass 5”
8th-TIE- Joey Oathoudt, Corning - 0 bass
8th-TIE- Conor Britten, Red Oak - 0 bass
8th-TIE- Vicente Butcher, Corning- 0 bass
8th-TIE- Cameron Hoden, Council Bluffs - 0 bass
Fairlife Yup Junior Individual Bank Series
1st- Jake Wailes, Wiota - 3 bass, 40.75 inches
2nd- Colin Rudy, Atlantic - 3 bass, 37.5 inches
3rd-Grayson Molgaard, Atlantic — 3 bass, 33.5 inches
4th- Brentyn Hoover, Anita 2 bass, 21.25 inches
5th- Colton Krueger, Carson 1 bass, 19.5 inches
6th- Letty McSorely, Carson1 bass, 16.25 inches
7th- Holden DeVore, Atlantic - 1 bass, 16.25 inches
8th- Brody Hughes, Red Oak — 1 bass, 15.5 inches
9th- Bently Hughes, Red Oak 1 bass, 14 inches
10th- Joaquin Wailes, Wiota — 1 bass, 13 inches
11th-Tie: Cody Swank, Harlan 0 bass
11th-Tie: Hunter Quist, Atlantic — 0 bass
11th-Tie: Gavin Dougherty, Lewis — 0 bass
11th-Tie: Braxton Hass, Atlantic — 0 bass
11th-Tie: Jersey Ratigan, Exira — 0 bass
11th-Tie: Aiden Duede, Carson — 0 bass
11th-Tie: Steven Ring, Neola - 0 bass
The next event for SWIFT will be Sunday, July 25 at Greenfield Lake. It is the final SWIFT tournament in the 20/21 season. SWIFT will also hold their Championship Banquet immediately following the tournament. 2021/22 Season is right around the corner with tournaments starting in September.
If you are interested or know of a high school or junior angler who loves to fish send a request for more information to swifishingteam@gmail.com. For complete details and updated information visit www.southwestiowafishingteam.teamapp.com.
For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow SWIFT’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Photo credit to Jill Rudy