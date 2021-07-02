STORM LAKE — The American Rivers Conference recently announced its Spring 2021 All-Academic team and Jade Hays was among the 28 Buena Vista University student-athletes selected to the team.
Hays, a native of Coon Rapids, is a Biomedical Science major.
To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).