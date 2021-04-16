ELK HORN — An Exira-EHK HS TAG service project will benefit students and staff over the upcoming school year. The Exira-EHK HS TAG group would like to supply each teacher with a “Spartan Supply Crate.” This will include the essential supplies needed for their students’ school year such as Crayola markers, dry erase markers, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, scissors, erasers, facial tissues, and more. In recent years, teachers have had to use their own funds to support their students in need of more supplies. “We are creating this project to benefit both the teachers with these additional supplies. Due to this year’s circumstances, we have come to find out that our students are in dire need of these supplies. Since the beginning of this school year, we have been working towards our goal of supplying students with items that they need. We are planning to have these Spartan Supply Crates ready by the start of the 2021 school year,” officials said.
The group is seeking participation from the public in donating funds to the TAG program for support in purchasing supplies for each teacher. Organizers said they will make sure each financial donation gets used wisely as they work to distribute crates to each teacher. “Any amount will be greatly appreciated! Any businesses, clubs, or individuals who donate to our project will be recognized for their contribution,” organizers said. Checks can be made payable to Spartan TAG and mailed to Exira-EHK Schools, 4114 Madison St, Box 388, Elk Horn, Iowa 51531. “We would like to collect all donations by April 30. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Lisa Dreier, high school TAG instructor at 712-764-4606 or ldreier@exira-ehk.k12.ia.us.”