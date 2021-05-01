Thygesen chosen for Girls' State

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors young women attending Girls’State each year. This event is an amazing event to involve girls following their junior year in high school. The participants have a hands on experience to be involved in our governmental procedures. Last year during the summer of 2020 the event was canceled and Anna Campbell, daughter of Paul and Deb Campbell, was our candidate. She did receive a certificate to honor her and thank her for being chosen. This year, Hannah Thygesen, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Thygesen, has been chosen to be our attendee. In the last couple of weeks we have been updated on the event and it is now virtual.
The Audubon Unit 120 of the American Legion Auxiliary, is so thankful to have this opportunity. We look forward to hearing all about Hannah’s experience following her virtual attendance.