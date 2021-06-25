ELK HORN — Members of the Elk Horn Daycare Steering Committee were meeting with Region 3 this week to go over the space in the Elk Horn school building that they would like to use as a daycare, and to get information needed to keep the project moving forward.
In May, with parents struggling to deal with a day care shortage, the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board approved helping with a daycare center to be located in the Elk Horn school building. “The day care, Kids in the Village, has been a work in progress over the past few years,” Superintendent Trevor Miller said at that board meeting.
Officials also asked those who might be interested in using Kids in the Village daycare or the before and after school program to send an email to daycare@metc.net with the child’s name and birthday.
“We are starting a waitlist to ensure the need in this area,” they said in a Facebook post. “This does not mean a spot is guaranteed. We will be in contact with you as soon as more is established.”
“As a district we are providing a space that is currently open in the Elk Horn building,” he said. “It was the old kindergarten room that has a boys and girls bathroom in the room, and it will have its own separate entrance.”