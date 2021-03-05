Calling all historians near and far!
Audubon County Tourism is actively looking for documents, photos and stories pertaining to the one room school houses that were located in Audubon County.
No story is irrelevant, no picture too outdated, no document unimportant. We want to see and hear it ALL.
If you, or anyone you know, have anything to contribute, please contact Audubon County Economic Development & Tourism at (712) 563-2742, or email them at actorg@windstream.net.
Also, there are a few Audubon County School Houses still available to sponsor. For a donation of $50 you can sponsor an Audubon County School House. All proceeds will benefit tourism in our area.
We truly look forward to hearing from YOU!