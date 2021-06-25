AUDUBON — The Audubon School Board will appoint a new board member in July after Joni Madsen resigned to accept a teaching position in the school district.
The individual appointed will fill the seat until the next school board election.
The board also accepted the resignation of long-time board secretary John Roberts, who had served on the board over 30 years. The school business office manager, Natalie Lange, was hired to replace Roberts.
In other business, Superintendent Eric Trager said there were no increases in student fees, but substitute pay was increased by $10 per day. The cost of adult activity passes was reduced (the 10-punch cards) by $10 because the Western Iowa Conference is going to a different fee structure for admissions, to $5 per person, regardless of age.