April 23-25
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) PG-13
The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.
Movies Coming Up
April 30 — May 2 The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG)
May 7-9 The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG)
May 14-16 The Courier (PG-13)
May 21 -23 Back to the Future (PG)
All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. Movie showings subject to change.