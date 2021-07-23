I wonder how many of you remember the old hymn, Jesus Loves the Little Children? I remember singing it countless times for children’s choir in my youth. The lyrics are probably familiar to many of you:
Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world.
Red and yellow, black and white; they are precious in His sight.
Jesus loves the little children of the world.
There was always something comforting about that song… something comforting about Jesus’s love and concern for little children. One of the most well-known accounts of Jesus loving children is found in Mark 10:13-16, And they were bringing children to him that he might touch them, and the disciples rebuked them. 14 But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. 15 Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” 16 And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands on them.
Jesus clearly taught that He wants His people, young AND old, to have the humility of a child. In other words, to have a faith free of pride, ambition, and haughtiness. Early in life, children generally haven’t formed these traits so they are teachable, and we should be too!
There is a great opportunity coming our way, into our communities, to “reach” our children. You may have noticed some fliers for 5-Day Club coming to the communities of Audubon and Exira on August 2-6. These clubs are sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship® (CEF), a bible-centered ministry serving in every region of the world. CEF sends trained individuals to meet with children ages 5-12 and present to them the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They do this using bible lessons, games, songs, prizes, and other fun activities. It you would like to see what happens; you can view an event on 5dayclub.com!
The club will be in Audubon from 9-10:30 a.m. at 701 Washington St, the home of Dave and Sue Kroeker and in Exira from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Legion Park, Aug.2-6.
It only lasts and hour and a half, but it could change your child’s life for an eternity. I hope you will encourage the children around you to attend.
The Bible is clear, Jesus loves the little children of the world. Let’s do our part to bring them to Him.