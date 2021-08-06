What IF? Who will step up?
There is a committee formed by the Audubon City Council to look at replacing the Memorial Building. Why is that important to the current Caring & Sharing Center?
I feel most city and county residents are aware of the cost (or can guess the amount) to upkeep an old building that is currently located on the north side of the city park. This building houses the office of Audubon City Clerk, kitchen and dining area that serves as a Meals on Wheels site, American Legion Post, as well as the Caring & Sharing Center. It is three floors; I do not know if there are any activities in the basement at present. There is no elevator to reach the top floor, only stairs with one landing area.
Purpose: The Caring & Sharing Center is a non-profit volunteer service working through the churches, individuals and organizations of Audubon County to give assistance to the people of Audubon County whom the board members deem needy or who qualify under federal poverty guidelines. We offer a food pantry and clothing room available the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 2 to 4 p.m.
A family cannot make-ends-meet living on minimum wage nor can a person on disability. We are here to help if needed. We serve at least 20 every month with as many as 47. What will happen to these folks if we go away?
What if the new recommendation to replace the current Memorial Building does not offer a space for Caring & Sharing Center? Will someone step up with a location that has easy access to offer this much needed service?
I am a current board member who is looking to the future as a representative of the Methodist Church.
Peggy J. Smalley