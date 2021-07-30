WALNUT – Residents in Walnut are getting ready to celebrate the town’s 150th Celebration this weekend.
The celebration will kick off Friday night, July 30 with opening ceremonies, including dinner at the park, brothers of the brush judging and the opening of the centennial time capsule at 6 p.m. Donkey baseball will be played starting at 7 p.m., and the Leo Lonnie Orchestra will offer Polka Dance Music at the American Legion at 8 p.m. There will also be entertainment at Glenn’s starting at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, July 31, the Walnut Brick Street Market Days will be held, featuring vendors offering antiques and more, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Walnut Historical Museum and School House will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Kids Parade will start at 10 a.m., followed by the main parade. After the parade, there will be tours of Walnut’s Historical site starting each hour, with the last tour leaving at 5 p.m. People will meet at Walnut Historical Museum for the tours.
A dedication for the headstone of Civil War Veteran Samuel H. Welty will be held after the parade at the Layton Cemetery. Activities including slow pitch tournament and pick up volleyball will be held after the parade, along with Water Fights from 2-5 p.m., a bags tournament from 1-4 p.m. and bed races from 3-4 p.m. There will also be kids’ games, rides and activities and inflatables open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, and a beer tent, sponsored by the Walnut Community Center Foundation, and the Foundation will also sponsor the July 31 evening entertainment, featuring the band Murphy’s Law. They will play in the Community Center Cardinal Hall starting at 8 p.m.
Aug. 1 activities start with breakfast at the fire station from 7-9 a.m., offered by Walnut Fire and Rescue.
The Sesquicentennial 5K Run and Walk will start at 8 a.m., and registration for the Optimists Car Show will also start at 8 a.m.
Registration will continue until noon, and the car show will also kick off at that time until 4 p.m. A community church service will start at 9 a.m. in Warrior Hall at the Walnut Community Center, and the Walnut Historical Museum and School House will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Many of the same activities held on July 31 will also be held on Aug. 1, staring at 10 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. Those include the slow pitch tournament, pick up volleyball, kids’ games, ride and activities, inflatables, a bags tournament from 1-4 p.m., bed races from 3-4 p.m., a band in the park from noon to 3 p.m., food trucks and the Foundations Beer Tent. One additional activity will be a helicopter ride at the south end of the park, and there is a cost to ride.
The celebration will end with a 1971 Fashion Show and closing ceremonies, starting at 4 p.m.