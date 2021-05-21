ELK HORN — With parents struggling to deal with a day care shortage, the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District will help open a day care in Elk Horn, to be located in the Elk Horn school building.
“The day care, Kids in the Village, has been a work in progress over the past few years,” Superintendent Trevor Miller said.
Miller said Kids in the Village will hire and train the staff, adding “We are also working on how that can be incorporated in a wrap-around program for our families,” possibly opening earlier to drop kids off before parents go to work.
“As a district we are providing a space that is currently open in the Elk Horn building,” he said. “It was the old kindergarten room that has a boys and girls bathroom in the room, and it will have its own separate entrance.”
With child care being a big need in the area, Miller said the board was excited about the opportunity, especially since one area provider left last winter, and a lot of students were going to Audubon, Harlan and Atlantic.
The next step is getting the day care approved by the DHS.
“It is a great opportunity for the district and community to partner to keep students in our community,” Miller said.