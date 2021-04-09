For those who knew her, Lavonne Marcusen was a woman who lived simply, loved her family, and worked hard. She had a conservative personality, was extremely proud of her Danish heritage, and had a passion for family genealogy. She also quietly invested funds over the years and was able to leave behind a sizeable estate at her death in January 2020. Because of her foresight and generosity, the Friendship Home and Audubon County Memorial Hospital will be forever impacted, and community members will benefit for years to come.
Lavonne, the daughter of Orla and Martha (Lange) Marcusen, was born September 17, 1931, at her parents’ home west of Hamlin. She graduated from Audubon High School with the Class of 1950 and then went to work at Carlson Hybrid Corn Company for a short time. In 1951, she began to work for Audubon County Abstract Company, where she worked for more than 36 years as an abstractor and manager.
Lavonne lived with her parents on the family farm and then moved to Audubon with them in 1976, when they built a new home. Her father Orla died suddenly in 1985. In 1987, Lavonne retired from the Abstract Company to care for her mother, who had suffered a stroke.
When Lavonne could no longer care for her mother at home, Martha moved to the Friendship Home, where she lived for several years. Daily, Lavonne would go to the Friendship Home to be with her mother and assist her at mealtimes. In 1994, Martha passed away.
Lavonne never married, but she adored her cousins and extended family. Every year, she hosted family for her birthday party and served a spread of Danish open-faced sandwiches and baked goodies. She enjoyed her home until her health began to fail in June 2018, at which time she moved to the Exira Care Center.
At the time Lavonne moved to the Care Center, the Friendship Home was in the midst of renovations, which she felt would be too disruptive to her. Still, the Home had a special place in her heart after the years she spent there with her mother. She did not care for the Friendship Home’s elevator, though, after being stuck in it on a visit many years ago!
According to Dale and Michelle Tessman, relatives and executors of the estate, Lavonne wanted the Friendship Home, as well as the Hospital, to continue to be wonderful institutions for the future. They were not surprised by her generous estate gifts, knowing this would be a way to help many people.
In March 2021, the Friendship Home and Audubon County Memorial Hospital learned that Lavonne had evenly divided her estate, which totaled more than $1.2 million, between the two institutions. Each will benefit from a gift of more than $600,000.
“Audubon County Memorial Hospital is honored to be a recipient of Lavonne Marcusen’s genuine act of kindness. This extraordinary gift symbolizes the care that Lavonne felt for her community. We are humbled by Lavonne’s gracious nature and will celebrate her life by giving back to the community she loved,” says Suzanne Cooner, Hospital CEO. “We plan to use Lavonne’s generous donation to support the renovation project to upgrade our pre-operative and post-operative area for surgical patients.”
After a difficult financial year due to COVID, the Friendship Home is equally moved by this generous gift. “There has never been a more important time for the Friendship Home to receive this amazing gift,” says Friendship Home Administrator Jessica Nixon. “We have immediate needs that can be completed as well as goals to continue renovations to ensure all parts of the Friendship Home are upgraded to meet the needs of today as well as those of the future.” The first item on the list – a new elevator for the main lobby of the Friendship Home, which has been a fundraising goal for the past year. It seemed more than fitting for Lavonne to fund this immediate need.
For more information on ways you can give to Audubon County Memorial Hospital, contact Suzanne Cooner, Hospital CEO, or Susan Greving, Foundation Director, at 712-563-5295. To give to Friendship Home, you may contact Jess Nixon, Administrator, or Amy Madsen, Marketing Assistant, at 712-563-2651.