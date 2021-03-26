ASB supports Easter Egg Hunt

Audubon State Bank is proud to support the Audubon Women’s Association for their Easter Egg Hunt which is planned to be held on Saturday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m., at the City Square. Pictured (left to right): Representing Audubon Women’s Association; Heather Toft, Jenny Gust, Megan Wagner, representing Audubon State Bank and for AWA, Jen Stetzel.

