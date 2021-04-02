Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... Breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph are expected today. The wind combined with cured grasses and low humidities in the 22 to 32 percent range by this afternoon will lead to an elevated fire danger. An elevated fire danger means any fire may start easily, spread quickly and become uncontrollable. Avoid outdoor burning.