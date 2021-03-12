Read Across Iowa was celebrated on March 1 and throughout the month of March to bring the joys of reading to students of all ages, making all children feel valued and welcomed.
Audubon County Farm Bureau provided an agriculturally themed Read Across Iowa event to Audubon & Exira EH-K elementary schools and featured books and materials about agriculture that will appeal to all readers.
Megan Kelly, Outreach Coordinator for Audubon and Guthrie County Farm Bureaus, organized a Virtual Story Time on March 1 for schools in both counties. She chose four different agriculture focused books, Tales of a Dairy Godmother Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish, Who Grew My Soup, Henry Ford Full of Beans and My Family’s Wind Farm, for teachers to chose from if they wanted to participate and then she also sent an activity to accompany the book. Over the course of the day there were 400 students reached in this activity. Both counties feel that there is a need for students to understand the vital role agriculture plays in their lives which is often something that is taken for granted.
Audubon County Farm Bureau is excited to offer more agriculture in the classroom programming to the schools in the county.