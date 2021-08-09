ELK HORN — It’s time for back to school shopping, school orientations and even health clinics.
For students attending Extra-Elk Horn-Kimballton schools, supply lists for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade can be found on the Exira-EHK Schools Facebook page, or on the school website at eehkspartans.org. The first day of school is Aug. 23, with an early dismissal on Sept. 1 and no school for Labor Day on Sept. 6.
Orientations for kids in sixth grade along with high school students have been set up: ninth and 10th grade will have their orientation in the high school gym, on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 — 11 a.m. in order to finalize schedules for the first semester and meet requirements for graduation.
Orientation for 11th and 12th grades will be in the high school gym from 11 a.m. to noon, with the same goals, finalizing schedules and meeting graduation requirements, and sixth graders will have their orientation in the high school gym from 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, to meet with Mr. McDonald, tour the school with a staff member, go over schedules and locate classrooms. Students will also find their lockers, and meet middle school teachers and staff.
An additional orientation was planned for students taking Iowa Western classes. It was held at the IWCC Center on Aug. 4, while another session is planned for Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. “Attending these orientation sessions gives students the best start possible to the fall semester that begins on Aug. 16,” officials said.
A free children’s health clinic will be held on Aug. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at New Opportunities, 23751 Highway 30 East in Carroll.
The clinic will offer physicals including pre-k and sports, developmental screenings, dental screenings, immunizations, vision screenings, health insurance information, including information on Hawki, lead testing and hair cuts. No Appointments are needed, and the clinic is for kids preschool to 12th grade. For more information call 712-792-9266.