Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.