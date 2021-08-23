DES MOINES - Competitors claimed their spot as the strongest Fairgoers when they competed in the Monster Arm Wrestling contest, Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Iowa State Fair. Locally, Ben White of Audubon placed second in the Right Hand Fly 131-150 class.
Complete results follow:
Right Hand Fly 131-150
1) Bart Baudler, Clive
2) Ben White, Audubon
3) Jessie Iseton, Des Moines
Right Hand Light 151-175
1) Tyler Bowen, Des Moines
2) Taylor Samse, Iowa City
3) Brad Benshoof, Winterset
Right Hand Middle 176-200
1) JD Brittain, Bondurant
2) Bobby Chance, Cambridge
3) Matt Benshoof, Winterset
Right Hand Heavy 201-235
1) Brian Willett, Muscatine
2) Derek Martie, Jesup
3) Noah Iseton, Des Moines
Right Hand Super Heavy 236 and up
1) Brian Willett, Muscatine
2) Wyatt Davis, Des Moines
3) James Baldwin, Mingo
Left Hand Fly 150 and Under
1) Eric McDonald, Delta
2) Bart Baudler, Clive
3) Monte Warner, Ottumwa
Left Hand Light 151-175
1) Taylor Samse, Iowa City
2) Michael Casper, Ankeny
Left Hand Middle 175-200
1) JD Brittain, Bondurant
2) Bobby Chance, Cambridge
3) Jeremy Brandt, Ankeny
Left Hand Heavy 201 and Over
1) Brian Brooks, Knoxville
2) Wyatt Davis, Des Moines
3) Christian Lozano, Jessup
Ladies Right Hand Bantam 130 and Under
1) Victoria Karsten, Independence
2) Jane Beattie, Lake Ozark, MO
Ladies Right Hand Fly 131-150
1) Kelsey Reed, Mingo
2) Carley Wilcox, Duncombe
3) Angie Milligan, Des Moines
Ladies Right Hand Middle 176 and Over
1) Riley Anderson, Kamrar
2) Diane Leeman, Tripoli
3) Rodganna Avery, Mystic
Ladies Left Hand Fly 150 and Under
1) Kelsey Reed, Mingo
2) Angie Milligan, Des Moines
Ladies Left Hand Light 150 and Over
1) Riley Anderson, Karmar
2) Chelsea Clark, Baxter
