Crops Nearly Planted Around State

AUDUBON COUNTY – Producers throughout the state are nearly done planting crops, with approximately 97% of the corn crop planted and 89% of soybeans according to the latest crop report.
Mike Witt, ISU Field Agronomist, said in southwest Iowa, “we’re in the upper 90 (percent) of each. All corn is basically in the ground, and soybeans are going to linger, they always do.” Producers were in nearly the same place last year when it came to planting. The same amount of corn had been planted at this time last year, along with 91 percent of the soybeans.
The recent moisture is a mixed blessing as it is helping with drought conditions around the state, but can also slow down a producer as they are finishing up, and may keep some from adding herbicides to their fields.
Witt said there is adequate moisture for crops -“In the root zone currently where all the plants are, do we have adequate moisture? Yes. Are all the plants going to be happy? Yes.”
But, he added, since parts of the state are still dry or in drought conditions, if the moisture doesn’t continue that could affect crops in the future.
“Later on in the season- Could we maybe run into some issues if the rain stopped? Maybe. We’re still at a deficit. It might not seem like drought right now, but that’s something that could pop up later on in the season if the rains don’t continue,” he said.
According to the U.S.D.A. crop report, topsoil moisture levels rated 3% very short, 15% short, 71% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 11% very short, 29% short, 54% adequate and 6% surplus.
About 75% of corn is out of the ground around the state, along with 53% of soybeans.