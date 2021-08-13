AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School District will hold a special election on Sept. 14 to fill the school board seat occupied by Anne Miller, who was appointed in July after Joni Madsen resigned to take a teaching position with the district. Other district residents who would like to throw their hat in the ring and run for the board seat may file papers in order to appear on the ballot.
Those interested in being on the ballot need to get rolling on the paperwork. According to the Audubon County Deputy Auditor and Election Director Diana Munch, the filing deadline for this is Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. at the school.
Each candidate must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the school secretary by the deadline.
More information on what paperwork is needed, along with where to find nomination forms is available at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/schoolelections.html Forms may also be found at the school secretary’s office or county auditor’s office.
Munch noted that there were some changes for absentee voting starting this year.
Changes in Election Law in 2021 for Iowa Voters
Voter Registration
• Voters must register to vote 15 days or more before the election in order to appear on the voter’s register on election day (formerly 11 days and 10 days for general elections) Voters may still register to vote on election day or when voting absentee, but must have proof of identity and proof of residency.
• Voters who have moved, and have been sent mail by the County Auditor to inquire about their proper address — and haven’t voted in the most recent general election (formerly the last two general elections) will be marked in active (unless they weren’t 18 at the time of the most recent general election). Registrations of inactive voters will not be cancelled until two more elections pass with no voter activity.
Absentee Voting
•The first day to submit an absentee ballot request form to your County Auditor is 70 days before an election (formerly 120 days).
•The first day that County Auditors may mail absentee ballots to voters is 20 days before an election, formerly 29 days.
•The first day to vote absentee in person at a satellite location is 20 days before the election, formerly 29 days, and satellite voting locations may only be established by public petition with a minimum of 100 signatures, formerly county auditors could establish satellite locations on their own motion.
•Absentee ballot requests for voting by mail must be received by 15 days before the election, formerly 11 days, and 10 for general elections. Exception, if a voter is admitted to a health care facility, dementia specific assisted living program, or hospital 14 or fewer days before the election, the voter may request an absentee ballot by telephone no later than 4 p.m. on election day.
•Absentee ballots must be received by the county auditor by 8 p.m. on election day. Previously ballots were valid if postmarked before Election Day and received by the Monday following the election. Postmarks or barcodes printed on a ballot envelope will no longer maye a ballot received after election day valid except in these cases: the ballot was from a Safe At Home program participant and was received by the Secretary of State in time to be transmitted to the county auditor by noon on the Monday following the election, or it was a ballot from uniformed and overseas citizens received by noon on the Monday following the election.
•If an absentee ballot affidavit envelope is not signed by the voter, the county auditor shall contact the voter who may then request a replacement ballot and return it by 8 p.m. on election day (changed from postmarked the day before the election or earlier); vote at the polls on election day; or sign the affidavit in person at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day (changed from 5 p.m. the day before the election.)
Absentee Ballot Request Forms
•Absentee ballot requests for voting by mail must be received by the county auditor 15 days before the election.
•Must include the date the request is signed.
•May not be sent to voters by counter auditors unless a voter requests one.
•May not be sent to voters by the Secretary of State unless directed to do so by state legislature in the event of a public health disaster declared by the governor.
•May be sent to voters by candidates, political groups and other private organizations but no fields on the request form may be prefilled except for the type and date of election.