The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Leadership LEO Club will be hosting a Drive Up Spaghetti Dinner event at Exira-EHK High School on April 10 from 5-7 p.m.
The meal is a way to raise funds for Annette Santisteban, to help with her medical expenses as she battles breast cancer.
Orders will be taken at the circle drive - main entrance of the High School/Middle School in Elk Horn.
The meal includes spaghetti, salad, breadstick and a homemade bar.
The club will also be raffling off a crochet Spartan blanket and selling bracelets.