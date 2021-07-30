GRAY - Residents in the city of Gray held the first Primer Gray Car Show on July 24 offering people the chance to show off cars, truck and motorcycles. The car show was held downtown, and there were also mud races -at the Battle by the Bins - held that same day.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:12:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:39:43 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Weather Alert
...Air Quality Alert in Effect Until 4 PM CDT Friday... Northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive early this afternoon in northwest Iowa. The smoke is expected to travel south and east across the state, reaching I-80 by around midnight tonight and extending to southern Iowa by 5 AM Friday. Smoke is expected to remain across much of the state through much of Friday. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels will begin to improve around noon on Friday. By mid-afternoon Friday, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide. Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve. Keep track of current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:12:25 AM
Sunset: 08:39:43 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 06:13:25 AM
Sunset: 08:38:37 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:14:25 AM
Sunset: 08:37:30 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:15:25 AM
Sunset: 08:36:21 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 4mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:16:26 AM
Sunset: 08:35:10 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:17:27 AM
Sunset: 08:33:58 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:18:28 AM
Sunset: 08:32:45 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Two Audubon County Restaurants on Tenderloin Trail 2.0
- Puck Enterprises breaks ground on new 100,000-square-foot expansion project
- Area Police Reports
- CAM angler scores victory in Bass Tournament
- Iowa DNR: Catfish are biting across Iowa
- Calculator for Determining Lost Revenue available online
- J&K... The Good Stuff: New business opening in Audubon
- Guthrie supes oppose Stuart annexation plan (copy)
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASEBALL: Exira-EHK's upset magic fades late
- Excessive Heat Watch For Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.